|Engine Type
|Ti-VCT
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|777
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|119 Nm @ 4250 rpm
|178 nm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|18.5
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|95 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|114 bhp
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine
|1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹8,31,688
|₹12,21,246
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,28,000
|₹10,69,000
|RTO
|₹60,190
|₹1,13,230
|Insurance
|₹32,999
|₹38,516
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹17,661
|₹26,249