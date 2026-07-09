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Ford Freestyle vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Kwid
BrandFordRenault
Price₹ 7.27 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 23.8 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ford Freestyle Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.0L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicablePetrol
Driving Range
777-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam TypeTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15-
Ground Clearance
190184 mm
Length
39543731 mm
Wheelbase
24902422 mm
Kerb Weight
1039-
Height
15701474 mm
Width
17371579 mm
Bootspace
257-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4228 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key-
Rear Wiper
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
NoYes
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Charcoal Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
EMI
17,661NaN
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
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Expiring on 1 Sept
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