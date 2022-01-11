Freestyle vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Kicks Brand Ford Nissan Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.