In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Freestyle and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Comet EV Comparison