In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Astor Comparison