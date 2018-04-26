Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|Ti-VCT
|K15B Smart Hybrid
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|777
|855.45
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|119 Nm @ 4250 rpm
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|18.5
|19.01
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|95 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|3
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹8,31,688
|₹11,34,910
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,28,000
|₹9,98,000
|RTO
|₹60,190
|₹83,470
|Insurance
|₹32,999
|₹42,940
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹10,000
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹17,661
|₹24,393