Freestyle vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Xl6 [2019-2022] Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 9.85 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.