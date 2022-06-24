Freestyle vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Vitara brezza Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.