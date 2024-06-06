Freestyle vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Swift [2021-2024] Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.