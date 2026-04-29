Freestyle vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Ertiga [2018-2022] Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 7.96 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.