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Ford Freestyle vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Eeco
BrandFordMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.27 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 23.8 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford Freestyle Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
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Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCTK12N
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777631 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.519.71 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
54.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam Type3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15155 / 65 R13
Ground Clearance
190-
Length
39543675 mm
Wheelbase
24902350 mm
Kerb Weight
1039970 kg
Height
15701825 mm
Width
17371475 mm
Bootspace
257-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4232 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeUnpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Charcoal BlackBlack and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,6885,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0005,20,900
RTO
60,19029,836
Insurance
32,99933,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66112,561

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