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Ford Freestyle vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Dzire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Dzire
BrandFordMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.27 Lakhs₹ 6.26 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 23.8 kmpl24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford Freestyle Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Ignition Start Stop Button
Rear View
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCTZ12E
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777917 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm111.7 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.524.79 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
54.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam TypeTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
190163 mm
Length
39543995 mm
Wheelbase
24902450 mm
Kerb Weight
1039-
Height
15701525 mm
Width
17371735 mm
Bootspace
257382 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4237 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key-
Rear Wiper
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
HalogenNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal BlackBlack & Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,6887,16,381
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0006,26,000
RTO
60,19052,820
Insurance
32,99937,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66115,397
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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