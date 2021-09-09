Freestyle vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Celerio x Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.