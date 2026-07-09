Freestyle vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Alto Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.