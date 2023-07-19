Freestyle vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Xuv500 Brand Ford Mahindra Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.