Freestyle vs XUV300 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Xuv300 Brand Ford Mahindra Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.