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Ford Freestyle vs Mahindra Thar

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Thar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Thar
BrandFordMahindra
Price₹ 7.27 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 23.8 kmpl8 to 9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford Freestyle Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCTD117 CRDe
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.59 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution
Minimum Turning Radius
5-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15245 / 75 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokes
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam TypeMultilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonIndependent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15245 / 75 R16
Ground Clearance
190-
Length
39543985 mm
Wheelbase
24902450 mm
Kerb Weight
1039-
Height
15701844 mm
Width
17371820 mm
Bootspace
257600 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
53 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4245 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
FrontNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
FrontNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNot Sure
Fog Lights
HalogenNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,68811,49,701
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0009,99,000
RTO
60,19099,412
Insurance
32,99950,789
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66124,711

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