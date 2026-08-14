Freestyle vs e2o-plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle E2o-plus Brand Ford Mahindra Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 7.34 Lakhs Range - 110 km/charge Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 10.08 kwh Engine Capacity 1194 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 6hrs @ 220V Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Freestyle and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.