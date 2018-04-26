|Engine Type
|Ti-VCT
|Electric Motor
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|777
|110 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|119 Nm @ 4250 rpm
|70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|18.5
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|95 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine
|1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|No
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹8,31,688
|₹9,93,155
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,28,000
|₹8,81,425
|RTO
|₹60,190
|₹61,700
|Insurance
|₹32,999
|₹50,030
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹17,661
|₹21,346