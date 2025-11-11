In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Bolero Comparison