Freestyle vs i20 [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle I20 [2020-2023] Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 10.16 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Hyundai i20 [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.