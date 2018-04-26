HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars

Ford Freestyle vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Filters
Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.27 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹5.19 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.2 Kappa
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777777
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.521
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,6885,90,668
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0005,28,590
RTO
60,19032,010
Insurance
32,99929,468
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66112,695
Latest Offers
Delhi
See All
On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Get a Cash discount of...
Applicable on era12kappavtvt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer

Trending cars

Find More Cars

Latest Cars in India 2022

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Audi Q3
Audi Q344.89 - 50.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS2.45 Cr Onwards Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2022

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 20225.4 - 7.1 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift6.5 - 10 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch
Tata Punch5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV70012.49 - 22.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2022

Jaguar Epace
Jaguar Epace50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Mahindra S204
Mahindra S204N/A Exp. Price* Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara11 - 18 Lakh Exp. Price* Check Details
Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV12 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Hyundai Casper
Hyundai Casper4 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details