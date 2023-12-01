Saved Articles

Ford Freestyle vs Hyundai Exter

In 2023 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Hyundai Exter, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.27 Lakhs*
Exter
Hyundai Exter
EX 1.2 MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.2 Kappa Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777718 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.519.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,6886,69,497
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0005,99,900
RTO
60,19032,996
Insurance
32,99936,101
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66114,390

    Latest News

    Hyundai Exter goes against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Creta and Venue help increase Hyundai's sales figures. Here are key numbers
    1 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Motor is planning to join Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra next year in increasing prices of its models across the lineup.
    Creta, Venue, Exter, Verna and other Hyundai cars set for price hike soon, says COO
    4 Dec 2023
    Hyundai cars in India will become pricier from the first day of 2024.
    Hyundai cars in India to be costlier from this date
    7 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Exter rivals the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Hyundai Exter SUV receives one lakh bookings: Five possible factors for success
    20 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
    Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
    10 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
