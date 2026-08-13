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Ford Freestyle vs Hyundai Exter

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Hyundai Exter, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Exter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Exter
BrandFordHyundai
Price₹ 7.27 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 23.8 kmpl19 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCT-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm113.8 Nm@4000 r/min
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
18.519 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm81.8 bhp@6000 r/min
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
5-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15165/70 R14
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam TypeCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMcPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15165/70 R14
Ground Clearance
190-
Length
39543830 mm
Wheelbase
24902450 mm
Kerb Weight
1039-
Height
15701643 mm
Width
17371723 mm
Bootspace
257-
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
5-
Doors
5-
Fuel Tank Capacity
4237 L
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes - Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key-
Rear Wiper
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)Yes
Interior Colours
Charcoal Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,6886,48,215
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0005,80,600
RTO
60,19032,224
Insurance
32,99935,391
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66113,932
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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