Freestyle vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Creta [2020-2024] Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 10.87 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1493 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.