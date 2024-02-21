Freestyle vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Wr-v [2020-2023] Brand Ford Honda Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 8.66 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.