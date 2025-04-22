Freestyle vs Jazz Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Jazz Brand Ford Honda Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 7.48 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Honda Jazz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.