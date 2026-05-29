In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Figo
|Virtus
|Brand
|Ford
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.49 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.0 to 24.4 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3