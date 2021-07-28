Figo vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Polo Brand Ford Volkswagen Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.