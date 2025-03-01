In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Rumion Comparison