Figo vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Safari [2021-2023] Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.