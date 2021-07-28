Figo vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1194 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Figo and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.