Figo vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.