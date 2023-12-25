Saved Articles

Ford Figo vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Figo
Ford Figo
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ti-VCT2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777817.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.516.35
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,65016,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
5,82,00014,39,900
RTO
37,0101,86,937
Insurance
29,14168,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,94236,446

