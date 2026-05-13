Figo vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.