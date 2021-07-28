Figo vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Rapid tsi Brand Ford Skoda Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.