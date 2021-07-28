In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Kiger Comparison