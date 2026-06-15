In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Figo and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Comet EV Comparison