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Ford Figo vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Figo and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Comet ev
BrandFordMG
Price₹ 5.49 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage16.0 to 24.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1194 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
Figo
Ford Figo
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford Figo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCT-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777230 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent (Twist Beam Type)Multi-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14145 / 70 R12
Ground Clearance
174-
Length
39412974 mm
Wheelbase
24902010 mm
Kerb Weight
1016-
Height
15251640 mm
Width
17041505 mm
Bootspace
257-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
53 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No120000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Fog Lights
Halogen on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Charcoal BlackStarlight Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,6507,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
5,82,0007,49,800
RTO
37,0109,000
Insurance
29,14134,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,94217,058
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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