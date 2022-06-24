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Ford Figo vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Vitara brezza
BrandFordMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.49 Lakhs₹ 7.61 Lakhs
Mileage16.0 to 24.4 kmpl17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Figo
Ford Figo
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
LXi
₹7.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCTK15B
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777817.44
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.517.03
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent (Twist Beam Type)Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14205 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
174198
Length
39413995
Wheelbase
24902500
Kerb Weight
10161110
Height
15251640
Width
17041790
Bootspace
257328
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
4248
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 WayNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,6508,58,738
Ex-Showroom Price
5,82,0007,61,500
RTO
37,01054,690
Insurance
29,14142,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,94218,457

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