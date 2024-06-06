In 2024 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Figo
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.49 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4