Ford Figo vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Swift [2021-2024]
BrandFordMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.49 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc1197 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Figo
Ford Figo
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.2L Dual Jet
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777858
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.523.2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent (Twist Beam Type)Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
174-
Length
39413845
Wheelbase
24902450
Kerb Weight
1016875
Height
15251530
Width
17041735
Bootspace
257268
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
4237
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 WayNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,6506,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
5,82,0005,99,450
RTO
37,01028,808
Insurance
29,14132,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,94214,219
Expert Rating
-

