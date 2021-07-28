In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Figo
|S-cross
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.49 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.0 to 24.4 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4