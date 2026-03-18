In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Figo and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Figo
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.49 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.0 to 24.4 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-