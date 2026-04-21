In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Celerio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Figo
|Celerio
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.49 Lakhs
|₹ 4.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.0 to 24.4 kmpl
|24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3