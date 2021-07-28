Figo vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Baleno [2019-2022] Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 5.58 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 21.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.