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Ford Figo vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Alto K10 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Alto k10
BrandFordMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.49 Lakhs₹ 3.7 Lakhs
Mileage16.0 to 24.4 kmpl24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Figo
Ford Figo
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford Figo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Rear Right Side
Rear View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCTK10C
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777659 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.524.39 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm68 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent (Twist Beam Type)Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMac Pherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14145 / 80 R13
Ground Clearance
174-
Length
39413530 mm
Wheelbase
24902380 mm
Kerb Weight
1016-
Height
15251520 mm
Width
17041490 mm
Bootspace
257214L
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4227 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
Halogen on rearNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)2 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Charcoal Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,6504,10,673
Ex-Showroom Price
5,82,0003,69,900
RTO
37,01018,296
Insurance
29,14121,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,9428,826
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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