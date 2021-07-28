Figo vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Ford Mahindra Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.