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Ford Figo vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Figo and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo E2o-plus
BrandFordMahindra
Price₹ 5.49 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage16.0 to 24.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity1194 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
Figo
Ford Figo
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ford Figo Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCTElectric Motor
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777110 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent (Twist Beam Type)Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14165 / 60 R14
Ground Clearance
174170 mm
Length
39413590 mm
Wheelbase
24902258 mm
Kerb Weight
1016932 kg
Height
15251585 mm
Width
17041575 mm
Bootspace
257135 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackUnpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Charcoal BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,6509,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
5,82,0008,81,425
RTO
37,01061,700
Insurance
29,14150,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,94221,346

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