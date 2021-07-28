In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Figo
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Ford
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 5.49 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.0 to 24.4 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3