In 2024 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Figo vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Ford Kia Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 998 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4