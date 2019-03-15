HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsFigo vs Verna [2020-2023]

Ford Figo vs Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]

Filters
Figo
Ford Figo
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.5 l MPi
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777796.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.517.7
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,65010,46,314
Ex-Showroom Price
5,82,0009,28,600
RTO
37,01075,868
Insurance
29,14141,246
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,94222,489
Expert Reviews
3.5 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV
7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
10 - 15 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Kia Seltos Facelift
Kia Seltos Facelift
11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage
25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details