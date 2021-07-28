Figo vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Verna [2020-2023] Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.11 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 17.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.