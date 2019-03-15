Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|Ti-VCT
|1.2 Kappa Petrol
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|777
|718 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|119 Nm @ 4250 rpm
|113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|18.5
|19.4 kmpl
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|95 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Engine
|1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|No
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹6,58,650
|₹6,69,497
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,82,000
|₹5,99,900
|RTO
|₹37,010
|₹32,996
|Insurance
|₹29,141
|₹36,101
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹13,942
|₹14,390