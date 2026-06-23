Figo vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Creta [2020-2024] Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 10.87 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1493 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.