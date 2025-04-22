Figo vs Jazz Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Jazz Brand Ford Honda Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 7.48 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Honda Jazz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.